Remme (REM) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $109,335.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.