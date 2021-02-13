Ren Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248.91 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Ren has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $948.10 million and $248.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

