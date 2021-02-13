Ren Reaches 1-Day Volume of $290.55 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $983.44 million and $290.55 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.01077997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007287 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.23 or 0.05613629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

