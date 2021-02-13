RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

