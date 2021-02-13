renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. renBTC has a market cap of $842.31 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $47,174.67 or 1.00082731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,855 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

