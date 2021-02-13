Render Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Render Token has a market cap of $25.27 million and $54,078.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

