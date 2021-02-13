Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $25.27 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $54,078.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

