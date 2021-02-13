renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,035.74

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $210,035.74 and $224,013.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.