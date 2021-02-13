RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.09. RenovaCare shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 11,818 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.50.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

