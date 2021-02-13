Rentberry Trading Up 17.9% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $166,806.61 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

