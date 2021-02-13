Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RPTX. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

