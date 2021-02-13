Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.