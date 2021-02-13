Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

