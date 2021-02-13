Request Reaches Market Cap of $74.31 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Request has a market capitalization of $74.31 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.