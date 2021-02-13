Request Reaches Market Cap of $82.06 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $82.06 million and $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.