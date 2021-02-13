Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 13th (SAND, SSTK, STOK, UTZ, VEGPF, WANSF, WD, WH, XAIR, YARIY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 13th:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $116.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

