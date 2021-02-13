Reserve Rights One Day Volume Hits $562.03 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $688.20 million and approximately $562.03 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.01058103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00055745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.45 or 0.05551342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.