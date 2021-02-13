Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $$8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.72.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Story: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.