Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $$8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

