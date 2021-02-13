Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $350.20

Shares of Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $350.20 and traded as low as $330.00. Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 581,503 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The company has a market capitalization of £422.20 million and a P/E ratio of 186.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.20.

About Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore plc (RST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore plc (RST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.