Revain (REV) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $5.53 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

