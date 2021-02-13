Reviewing Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 2.31 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 18.17% 16.59% 0.70%

Volatility & Risk

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Comercial Portugues and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 0 6 3 0 2.33

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $78.81, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.