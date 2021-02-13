Reviewing Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33 Berry Petroleum 1 2 1 0 2.00

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.76 $74.09 million $0.60 4.80 Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.65 $43.54 million $1.35 3.39

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Berry Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

