Reviewing Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Assembly Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $940,000.00 158.88 -$42.99 million ($9.27) -1.94 Assembly Biosciences $15.96 million 13.01 -$97.63 million ($3.72) -1.69

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -2,053.30% -10.58% -7.83% Assembly Biosciences -60.14% -18.75% -15.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lumos Pharma and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 98.61%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 361.05%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Lumos Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Assembly Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company has a licensing agreement with Ellipses Pharma Limited for the development of and rights to commercialize nanoparticle formulations of two therapeutics for oncology indications. Lumos Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome. It is involved in the development of core inhibitors that inhibit the functional activities of HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company's microbiome program consists of an integrated platform that includes the disease-targeted strain isolation, identification, characterization, and selection process for strain purification and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a licensed patented delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its product candidates include ABI-H0731 that is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of HBV; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase 1a/1b dose-ranging clinical study in the HBV-cure program; and ABI-H3733 that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of HBV. In addition, the company engages in the development of product candidates for various disease indications, such as Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, immune-mediated and metabolic disorders, and oncology by using its microbiome platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the development and commercialization of various microbiome gastrointestinal programs; and a collaboration and option agreement with Door Pharmaceuticals, LLC focused on the development of a hepatitis B virus core protein modulators. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.