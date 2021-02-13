Reviewing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 2.43% 6.15% 2.44% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

Volatility & Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.88 billion 1.10 $36.86 million $0.41 55.95 Oblong $12.83 million 3.15 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Oblong on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJmio and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 29, 2018, it operated 29 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,096 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

