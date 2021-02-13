Reviewing ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 3 7 0 2.70

Exelixis has a consensus price target of $31.78, indicating a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -436.74% Exelixis 15.88% 8.55% 7.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A Exelixis $967.78 million 7.02 $321.01 million $1.02 21.48

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Summary

Exelixis beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Roche, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Iconic Therapeutics, Inc., Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and clinical collaboration with Ipsen. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

