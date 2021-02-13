Reviewing WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and WQN (OTCMKTS:WQNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rimini Street alerts:

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of WQN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rimini Street and WQN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30% WQN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and WQN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.31 $17.53 million $0.25 34.04 WQN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than WQN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and WQN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00 WQN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than WQN.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WQN has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats WQN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WQN

WQN, Inc. provides online phone services. It offers EasyTalk, an international calling service via the Internet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. WQN, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of iTalk, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.