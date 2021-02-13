Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. 84,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 72,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

