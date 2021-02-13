REVV Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

