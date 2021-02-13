RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 48,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 203,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 150,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

