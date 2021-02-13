RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $11.15. RigNet shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 135,819 shares.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RigNet during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

