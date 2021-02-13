Rio DeFi Market Cap Achieves $26.16 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

