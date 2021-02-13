RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 41.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.