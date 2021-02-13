RMPL Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $672,913.23 and approximately $37,777.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 764,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,725 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

