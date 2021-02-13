ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,144.82

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ROAD has a market cap of $191,144.82 and approximately $427,188.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00273933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00088137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00088049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.98 or 0.96006695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062936 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

