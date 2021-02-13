Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Achieves $89.30 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $89.30 million and $3.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00018513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

