RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RKFL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568. RocketFuel Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

