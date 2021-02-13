Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of Rogers Communications worth $36,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

