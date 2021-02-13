Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.26. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 381,052 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The firm has a market cap of C$541.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

