Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Rogue Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rogue Resources Company Profile (CVE:RRS)

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

