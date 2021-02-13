Roth CH Acquisition III Co. Plans $150 Million IPO for February 17th (ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (ROCRU) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a market cap of $192.3 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness or sustainability sectors. “.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400 Newport Beach, CA 92660 and can be reached via phone at 949) 720-5700.

