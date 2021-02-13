Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.09 ($3.58).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 344.20 ($4.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

