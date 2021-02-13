Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A opened at $38.51 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.