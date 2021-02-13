Rubic (RBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.46 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Rubic has a total market cap of $35.18 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00272517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00063165 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,340.13 or 0.95755661 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,100,000 tokens. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

Rubic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

