Rubic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rubic Token Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,100,000 tokens. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Token Trading

Rubic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

