Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $15.50 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064136 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01066207 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006821 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054467 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.39 or 0.05597342 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026916 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018904 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034496 BTC.
