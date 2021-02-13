Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $15.50 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01066207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054467 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.39 or 0.05597342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

