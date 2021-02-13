Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $2.19 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

