Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $56,887.85

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $56,887.85 and $49.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,118,900 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

