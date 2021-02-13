RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. 3,023,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

