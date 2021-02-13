RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,661 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.47. 1,731,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,906. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.