RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,294 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.52. 2,197,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $531.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

